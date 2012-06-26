UnitedHealth adding 1,500 jobs in Texas

GLOBAL MARKETS-Banks lift stocks, U.S. yields climb after data
June 26 UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Tuesday it is creating 1,500 jobs in Texas to support its insurance, pharmacy benefit and health services businesses.
The new positions being added by the largest U.S. health insurer by market value include insurance agents, prescription claim processors and pharmacists among other job types. They will be located in Irving, Sugar Land, San Antonio and Harlingen.
The Minneapolis-based company employs about 100,000 workers, including 11,000 in Texas before the announcement. It serves 3.3 million people in Texas through health benefits and other services.
