UPDATE 2-UnitedHealth to buy Medicare specialist XLHealth

Nov 22 UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) plans to
acquire privately held XLHealth Corp in the health insurance
industry's latest deal involving Medicare plans for the
elderly.
XLHealth, which is owned by private equity firm
MatlinPatterson, specializes in plans for Medicare recipients
with special needs, including chronic illness, and those
low-income beneficiaries who also receive Medicaid government
coverage.
The parties did not disclose the deal price, but
UnitedHealth said it expected to close the acquisition in the
first half of next year and that it would add to earnings.
Bloomberg News, citing anonymous sources, previously
reported that UnitedHealth, along with rivals WellPoint Inc
WLP.N and Aetna Inc (AET.N), were weighing bids for XLHealth
potentially valued at $1.5 billion to $2 billion.
XLHealth serves about 113,000 Medicare Advantage plan
members in six U.S. states and is expanding into six more next
year. It estimates its 2012 revenue will exceed $2 billion.
UnitedHealth is already one of the largest providers of
Medicare Advantage plans, with 2.2 million members at the end
of September. It expects total revenue to exceed $101 billion
this year.
Medicare is an enticing market for U.S. health insurers, as
the entry of the postwar baby boom generation into retirement
looks to swell the ranks of privately run Medicare Advantage
plans.
Such plans now account for 25 percent of Medicare
enrollment, compared with 75 percent for government-run plans,
but analysts expect that percentage to rise. Medicare
beneficiaries can choose to receive their benefits through
private health insurance plans.
Last month, Cigna Corp (CI.N) struck a deal to buy
HealthSpring Inc HS.N for $3.8 billion to jump-start its
business selling Medicare plans.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, additional
reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Lisa Von Ahn)