New Issue-UnitedHealth sells $1.5 bln in 3 parts

Nov 7 UnitedHealth Group ( UNH.N ) on Monday sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, RBS, and U.S. Bancorp were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 1.875 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.118 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.061 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 117 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.375 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.453 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.44 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 142 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 4.625 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.752 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.703 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 165 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS