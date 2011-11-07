版本:
New Issue-UnitedHealth sells $1.5 bln in 3 parts

  Nov 7 UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) on Monday
sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
  Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, RBS, and U.S. Bancorp were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
TRANCHE 1
AMT $400 MLN      COUPON 1.875 PCT     MATURITY  11/15/2016
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.118     FIRST PAY  5/15/2012
MOODY'S A3        YIELD 2.061 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011
S&P A-MINUS       SPREAD 117 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS      MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
TRANCHE 2
AMT $500 MLN      COUPON 3.375 PCT     MATURITY  11/15/2021
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.453     FIRST PAY  5/15/2012
MOODY'S A3        YIELD 3.44 PCT       SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011
S&P A-MINUS       SPREAD 142 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS      MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
TRANCHE 3
AMT $600 MLN      COUPON 4.625 PCT     MATURITY  11/15/2041
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 98.752     FIRST PAY  5/15/2012
MOODY'S A3        YIELD 4.703 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011
S&P A-MINUS       SPREAD 165 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS      MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

