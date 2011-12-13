UPDATE 1-United Maritime Group exploring sale - sources

* Company being advised by BofA Merrill - sources
* Owners include Greenstreet, Jefferies' private equity
* Current owners acquired co in 2007 for $405 mln
By A. Ananthalakshmi
Dec 13 United Maritime Group,
owned by Greenstreet Equity Partners and Jefferies'
private equity arm, is exploring a sale, two people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
The company, which provides dry bulk marine transportation
and terminal services in the United States, is being advised by
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said the sources, who did not
wished to be identified as the sale process was not public.
The shipping industry has been in trouble recently as daily
rates for vessels fall below operating costs, hurting companies'
cash flows and ability to comply with loan agreements.
Several shipping companies are restructuring or filing for
bankruptcy protection, including General Maritime in
November.
But sources said United Maritime, which operates only in the
United States, was not in any trouble.
When contacted by Reuters, United Maritime Chief
Financial Officer Jason Grant declined to comment.
The company will primarily interest private equity firms and
could attract 7-8 times EBITDA valuation, one of the sources
said.
United Maritime, whose customers include Tampa
Electric Company and fertilizer company Mosaic Co,
mainly transports coal and petroleum coke.
For the year 2010, it reported a revenue of $323.5 million
and an operating income of $10.0 million.
Despite being a privately held company, United Maritime
discloses its results via SEC filings as it has public debt.
The company's total liabilities amount to $276.9 million as
of Sept. 30, according to its latest quarterly filing.
Tampa, Florida-based United Maritime was earlier known as
TECO Transportation Corp and was a subsidiary of TECO Energy
.
It was bought by an investor group comprising Greenstreet,
Jefferies and AMCI Capital in 2007 for $405 million from TECO
Energy, which disposed the asset to focus on its utility
business.