UPDATE 1-United Maritime Group exploring sale - sources

By A. Ananthalakshmi

Dec 13 United Maritime Group, owned by Greenstreet Equity Partners and Jefferies' private equity arm, is exploring a sale, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company, which provides dry bulk marine transportation and terminal services in the United States, is being advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said the sources, who did not wished to be identified as the sale process was not public.

The shipping industry has been in trouble recently as daily rates for vessels fall below operating costs, hurting companies' cash flows and ability to comply with loan agreements.

Several shipping companies are restructuring or filing for bankruptcy protection, including General Maritime in November.

But sources said United Maritime, which operates only in the United States, was not in any trouble.

When contacted by Reuters, United Maritime Chief Financial Officer Jason Grant declined to comment.

The company will primarily interest private equity firms and could attract 7-8 times EBITDA valuation, one of the sources said.

United Maritime, whose customers include Tampa Electric Company and fertilizer company Mosaic Co, mainly transports coal and petroleum coke.

For the year 2010, it reported a revenue of $323.5 million and an operating income of $10.0 million.

Despite being a privately held company, United Maritime discloses its results via SEC filings as it has public debt.

The company's total liabilities amount to $276.9 million as of Sept. 30, according to its latest quarterly filing.

Tampa, Florida-based United Maritime was earlier known as TECO Transportation Corp and was a subsidiary of TECO Energy .

It was bought by an investor group comprising Greenstreet, Jefferies and AMCI Capital in 2007 for $405 million from TECO Energy, which disposed the asset to focus on its utility business.