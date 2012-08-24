CORRECTED-BRIEF-UPS to restructure pension plan, take charges

(Corrects to remove incorrect tag from headline)
Aug 24 UPS :
* Teamsters to restructure new England pension plan
* Says to restructure pension liabilities for approximately
10,200 UPS employees
* Says UPS will record a one-time charge of $896 million in
the third quarter
* Says charge represents the present value of the company's
$2.1 billion withdrawal liability from the original pool
* Says subject to approval by local unions, the withdrawal
will be effective September 16, 2012.
* Agreed to contribution rate for future accruals designed
to ensure UPS employees do not see a reduction in pension
benefits
* Company will not be required to increase cash
contributions for 10 years