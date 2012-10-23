版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-United Parcel Service says confident TNT acquisition will close in early 2013

Oct 23 United Parcel Service Inc : * Says confident TNT acquisition will close in early 2013

