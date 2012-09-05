版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三 23:33 BJT

BRIEF-UPS public offer for TNT Express extended to Nov 9

AMSTERDAM, Sept 5 United Parcel Service Inc and TNT Express say: * UPS public offer for TNT Express - offer period extended until November 9,

2012; EU competition review extended, moves completion date * UPS and TNT Express now anticipate completion of the offer and close of the

transaction in early 2013

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐