UPDATE 2-United Rentals profit up; raises 2011 outlook

* Q3 adj profit $0.92

* Not seen any signs of slowdown - CEO

* Time utilization up in Q4 - CEO

* Raises outlook for capital expenditure, rental purchases (Adds outlook and CEO comments)

By A. Ananthalakshmi

Oct 18 U.S. equipment rental company United Rentals Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as volumes and rates increased, and raised its 2011 outlook, sending the company's shares up as much as 13 percent.

United Rentals has not seen any signs of slowdown in its business and its customers expect 2012 to be equal to or better than 2011, chief executive Mike Kneeland told Reuters in an interview.

An uneven recovery and a tight credit market has pushed customers towards renting expensive construction and industrial equipment rather than buying them.

United Rentals' third-quarter net income rose to $65 million, or 91 cents a share, from $23 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were 92 cents a share. Revenue rose 18 percent to $713 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 76 cents a share on revenue of $685.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rental rates increased 7.5 percent, while volume rose 15 percent during the quarter.

Kneeland said time utilization -- a key metric for rental companies -- was up during the first few weeks of the fourth quarter.

Time utilization is the ratio between the amount of time an equipment is on rent and the amount of time a company owned it.

The company increased its 2011 capital expenditure outlook because of this, Kneeland said.

United Rentals forecast 2011 gross rental purchases to be about $775 million and net rental capital expenditures to be $575-$600 million.

It had earlier forecast gross rental purchases of $650 million and net rental capital expenditures of $450-$500 million.

United Rentals, whose rivals include RSC Holdings and H&E Services , expects rental rates to increase about 6 percent for the full year.

The company offers forklifts, water pumps, diesel generators, earthmoving and trench safety equipment on rent.

It offers about 2,900 classes of equipment.

Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company rose to $23.80 in after-hours trading from its Tuesday close of $21.06 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Joyjeet Das)