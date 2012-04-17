UPDATE 1-United Rentals posts Q1 profit, shares up

* Q1 EPS 0.17 vs loss/shr $0.34
* Q1 revenue up 25 pct
* Shares up 8 pct in extended trade
April 17 World's largest equipment rental
company United Rentals Inc reported a first-quarter
profit, helped by higher volumes and rental rates, sending its
shares up 8 percent in trading after the bell.
United Rentals, which offers forklifts, water pumps, diesel
generators, earthmoving and trench safety equipment on rent,
said rental rates rose 6.3 percent in the quarter, while the
volume of equipment on rent increased 18.4 percent.
The United States is beginning to see a nascent recovery in
non-residential construction, while industrial demand remains
strong.
United Rentals, whose fortunes have been tied mostly to the
weak non-residential real-estate market, agreed in December to
buy RSC Holdings to increase its exposure to industrial
business.
The company, which also serves utilities, municipalities,
homeowners and government entities, said it expects to complete
the RSC transaction on April 30.
Separately, rival RSC Holdings also reported
better-than-expected quarterly results on strong volumes and
rates.
United Rentals' first quarter net income was $13 million, or
17 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $20 million or 34
cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned
36 cents a share.
Revenue rose 25 percent to $656 million.
Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company, which
closed at $40.91 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, have
risen 38 percent since the beginning of this year.