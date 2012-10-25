版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 04:22 BJT

New Issue-United Rentals sells $400 mln in notes

Oct 25 United Rentals (North America) Inc
 on Thursday sold $400 million of senior unsecured
notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo,
Barclays Capital, Citigroup and Credit Suisse were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: UNITED RENTALS

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 6.125 PCT   MATURITY    06/15/2023
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/15/2013 
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 6.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/30/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 419 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH  N/A       MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐