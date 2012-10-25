New Issue-United Rentals sells $400 mln in notes

Oct 25 United Rentals (North America) Inc on Thursday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Barclays Capital, Citigroup and Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: UNITED RENTALS AMT $400 MLN COUPON 6.125 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 6.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/30/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 419 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS