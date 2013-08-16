版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-US Steel president Mario Longhi to become CEO effective September 1

Aug 16 Aug 16 United States Steel Corp : * US Steel president Mario Longhi to become CEO; John P. Surma becomes

executive chairman * Mario Longhi will succeed chairman John P. Surma as chief executive officer

effective September 1. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
