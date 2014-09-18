BRIEF-U.S Steel sought wide ranging relief from Ontario gov't -source

BRIEF-China Commercial Credit files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln
* China Commercial Credit Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2plYM6w) Further company coverage:
Sept 18 United States Steel Corp : * Sought wide ranging relief from Ontario gov't-source * Sought environmental liability waivers, extension on the deadline to fund
pension plans in Canada and forgiveness of a C$150 million loan -source * Sought to restructure under the Canada Business Corporations Act before
seeking bankruptcy protection -source * Mulled splitting Canadian assets into different parts with the U.S. parent
acquiring Lake Erie assets -source
* China Commercial Credit Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2plYM6w) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 26 Commission-free trading startup Robinhood has raised $110 million in a round led by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner's investment group DST Global, valuing the company at $1.3 billion.
* MPLX LP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.54 PER COMMON UNIT FOR Q1 OF 2017