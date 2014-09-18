版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 19日 星期五 03:07 BJT

BRIEF-U.S Steel sought wide ranging relief from Ontario gov't -source

Sept 18 United States Steel Corp : * Sought wide ranging relief from Ontario gov't-source * Sought environmental liability waivers, extension on the deadline to fund

pension plans in Canada and forgiveness of a C$150 million loan -source * Sought to restructure under the Canada Business Corporations Act before

seeking bankruptcy protection -source * Mulled splitting Canadian assets into different parts with the U.S. parent

acquiring Lake Erie assets -source
