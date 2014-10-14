版本:
中国
2014年 10月 15日

BRIEF-U.S. Steel Canada inks tentative deal with USW Local 1005 on successor contract for Hamilton Works

Oct 14 United States Steel Corp : * U.S. steel Canada signs tentative agreement with united steelworkers

local 1005 on successor contract for Hamilton works * U.S. steel Canada says tentative deal remains subject to ratification
