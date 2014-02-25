版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-US Steel says 2013 results improved by $392 mln to a net loss of $1.672 bln

Feb 25 Feb 25 United States Steel Corp : * U. s. steel finalizes 2013 earnings to reflect additional tax benefits * Says u. s. steel results for full-year 2013 improved $392 million to a net loss of $1.672 billion, or $11.56 per share * Says additional tax benefits will generate more than $300 million of incremental after-tax cash flow in 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
