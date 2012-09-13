版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 13日 星期四 22:02 BJT

United Tech to resume buybacks in 2013, CEO says

Sept 13 Diversified U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp plans to resume buying back its shares in 2013, as it returns to a normal spending pattern after closing its largest-ever acquisition, a $16.5 billion deal for aerospace components maker Goodrich Corp earlier this year, Chief Executive Louis Chenevert said Thursday.

The world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners does not anticipate pursuing other acquisitions comparable in size to Goodrich, Chenevert told an investor meeting. It had suspended buybacks this year as it focused on funding the Goodrich deal.

"Big deals, in my view, are done at UTC," he said.

