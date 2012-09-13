United Tech to resume buybacks in 2013, CEO says

Sept 13 Diversified U.S. manufacturer United
Technologies Corp plans to resume buying back its shares
in 2013, as it returns to a normal spending pattern after
closing its largest-ever acquisition, a $16.5 billion deal for
aerospace components maker Goodrich Corp earlier this year,
Chief Executive Louis Chenevert said Thursday.
The world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners
does not anticipate pursuing other acquisitions comparable in
size to Goodrich, Chenevert told an investor meeting. It had
suspended buybacks this year as it focused on funding the
Goodrich deal.
"Big deals, in my view, are done at UTC," he said.