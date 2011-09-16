FACTBOX-Facts about United Tech's Louis Chenevert

Sept 16 United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) named Louis Chenevert chairman on Jan. 1, 2010, concluding a four-year transition of power at the diversified U.S. manufacturer from prior boss George David.

Below are some facts about Louis Chenevert:

* United Tech in March 2010 closed on its first big acquisition of the Chenevert era -- a $1.8 billion takeover of General Electric Co (GE.N)'s security arm. During his tenure as CEO, automatic-teller machine maker Diebold Inc (DBD.N) rebuffed a hostile $2.6 billion United Tech bid. Following that experience, Chenevert said the company would shy away from future hostile takeover attempts.

* Before moving to United Tech's Hartford, Connecticut headquarters in 2006, when he was named president and chief operating officer, Chenevert spent 13 years at the company's Pratt & Whitney jet engine unit.

* Chenevert's background is in manufacturing. He started his career at General Motors Co (GM.N), where he ran a Canadian plant -- and one of his main focuses as CEO has been promoting an internal efficiency program called "Achieving Competitive Excellence." His predecessor David once told the Wall Street Journal that Chenevert could determine if a factory was running smoothly after just 15 seconds on the floor.

* Chenevert was born and raised in Canada, but now holds U.S. citizenship.

* Just one of the executives who had been seen as Chenevert's main internal rivals for the CEO job -- Carrier president Gerard Darnis -- remains with the company. Ari Bousbib, who Chenevert had named his No. 2, left in August 2010 to run a privately held healthcare consultancy in Connecticut. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston)