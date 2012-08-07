United Tech lands buyer for Clipper Windpower

Aug 7 United Technologies Corp said on Tuesday it has sold its Clipper Windpower unit to Platinum Equity for an undisclosed sum, wrapping up its third divestiture of the year following its largest-ever acquisition.

The world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners in March said it would sell Clipper, its Rocketdyne space unit and some industrial pump and compressor operations of its Hamilton Sundstrand arm to raise cash to fund the acquisition of aircraft components maker Goodrich.

Last month it closed the Goodrich deal and reached agreements worth $4.1 billion to sell the pumps and compressors arm to Carlyle Group LP and DC Partners Ltd, and to sell Rocketdyne to GenCorp Inc.

Hartford, Connecticut-based United Tech bought a minority stake in Clipper in early 2010, intending to slowly explore the then-fast-growing wind market. But Clipper ran into liquidity problems later that year and United Tech wound up buying the rest of the company, reasoning that was a safer bet than lending money to a firm that had well-financed competitors including General Electric Co, Siemens AG and Vestas .

"We all make mistakes," Chief Financial Officer Greg Hayes said of the Clipper deal in March of this year when the company put it up for sale.

United Tech continues to seek a buyer for its fuel-cell arm, which it put on the block this summer.