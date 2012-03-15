United Tech selling units to fund Goodrich deal

NEW YORK, March 15 United Technologies
Corp plans to sell its Rocketdyne, Clipper Wind and some
of Hamilton Sundstrand's pump operations, deals that will raise
about $3 billion to help fund its pending takeover of Goodrich
Corp.
It plans to fund the $16.5 billion Goodrich deal -- its
largest ever -- with $2 billion to $3 billion in short-term
debt, $6 billion to $7 billion in long-term debt and $1.5
billion in convertible notes.
The world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners
disclosed those plans ahead of a meeting with investors on
Thursday.