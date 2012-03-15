版本:
United Tech selling units to fund Goodrich deal

NEW YORK, March 15 United Technologies Corp plans to sell its Rocketdyne, Clipper Wind and some of Hamilton Sundstrand's pump operations, deals that will raise about $3 billion to help fund its pending takeover of Goodrich Corp.

It plans to fund the $16.5 billion Goodrich deal -- its largest ever -- with $2 billion to $3 billion in short-term debt, $6 billion to $7 billion in long-term debt and $1.5 billion in convertible notes.

The world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners disclosed those plans ahead of a meeting with investors on Thursday.

