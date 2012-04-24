United Tech in final talks on Rocketdyne sale-CFO

April 24 Diversified U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp is in final negotiations for the sale of its Rocketdyne space unit during the second quarter, the company's chief financial officer told reporters.

"We expect to have a contract for the sale of Rocketdyne before the end of the second quarter, we're in final negotiations there," CFO Greg Hayes said on a conference call on Tuesday.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based company, which is also looking to sell its Clipper Windpower arm and some industrial units at its Hamilton Sundstrand operation has received initial bids for the Hamilton businesses, which were "a little better than expected," Hayes said.

He added that a European Union review of United Tech's proposed acquisition of Goodrich Corp "continues to progress as we expected."