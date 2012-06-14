United Tech: Europe's downturn worse than expected

June 14 Europe's downturn has gotten worse than United Technologies Corp executives expected coming into the year, and the company is concerned about Greece's troubles spreading, a top executive at the diversified U.S. manufacturer said.

"Clearly, the situation in Europe has gotten a lot worse than we had expected," Greg Hayes, the company's chief financial officer said on Thursday. "Greece doesn't bother me except for the contagion impact."

He was referring to the risk of debt-burdened Greece leaving the eurozone, an event that could send shockwaves across Europe.

The world's biggest maker of air conditioners and elevators generates just $50 million to $60 million in annual revenue in Greece, with about $1 billion coming from Spain, Hayes said. Analysts, on average, expect United Tech to generate $61 billion in revenue this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The Spanish market continues to convulse," Hayes said.