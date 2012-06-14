United Tech: Europe's downturn worse than expected

June 14 Europe's downturn has gotten worse than
United Technologies Corp executives expected coming into
the year, and the company is concerned about Greece's troubles
spreading, a top executive at the diversified U.S. manufacturer
said.
"Clearly, the situation in Europe has gotten a lot worse
than we had expected," Greg Hayes, the company's chief financial
officer said on Thursday. "Greece doesn't bother me except for
the contagion impact."
He was referring to the risk of debt-burdened Greece leaving
the eurozone, an event that could send shockwaves across Europe.
The world's biggest maker of air conditioners and elevators
generates just $50 million to $60 million in annual revenue in
Greece, with about $1 billion coming from Spain, Hayes said.
Analysts, on average, expect United Tech to generate $61 billion
in revenue this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The Spanish market continues to convulse," Hayes said.