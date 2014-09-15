Pratt says next F-35 engine deals will cut costs by 7-8 pct

UPDATE 2-Oil prices set for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said its contracts with the Pentagon for the next two batches of engines for the F-35 fighter jet will result in combined cost savings of 7 percent to 8 percent.
Bennett Croswell, president of Pratt's military engines division, told reporters the company had already more than halved the cost of its F-35 engine, and the savings from the next two contracts - for the seventh and eighth batches of engines - would come on top of that. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Renewable Energy Secretary Rajeev Kapoor, Heads of PTC India and IREDA at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: HDFC Bank
* Steelmakers rise despite Trump trade probe on Chinese exports