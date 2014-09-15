版本:
Pratt says next F-35 engine deals will cut costs by 7-8 pct

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said its contracts with the Pentagon for the next two batches of engines for the F-35 fighter jet will result in combined cost savings of 7 percent to 8 percent.

Bennett Croswell, president of Pratt's military engines division, told reporters the company had already more than halved the cost of its F-35 engine, and the savings from the next two contracts - for the seventh and eighth batches of engines - would come on top of that. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
