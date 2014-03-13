United Tech sees Q1 earnings below Wall Street target

March 13 Diversified manufacturer United
Technologies Corp. forecast first-quarter earnings below
Wall Street's target on Thursday, although it backed its
full-year financial outlook.
Shares of the large manufacturer of jet engines, elevators
and climate control systems fell 2.6 percent in afternoon
trading, making it the biggest decliner among the stocks in the
Dow Jones industrials index.
The company forecast earnings of about $1.25 per share for
the first quarter, compared to the average analyst estimate of
$1.38, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.