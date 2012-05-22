United Tech CEO says Goodrich deal to close in July

May 22 United Technologies Corp is confident that its pending $16.5 billion takeover of aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp will close in July, despite an ongoing European Union antitrust review of the deal.

"We have good confidence ... that we will close by mid- to late July," United Tech Chief Executive Louis Chenevert told an investor conference on Tuesday. "We have been working aggressively with the customers, with the agency for antitrust approval."

That expression of confidence comes after EU antitrust regulators earlier this month extended to Aug. 31 from Aug. 9 their deadline to decide whether to approve the deal.

"We have done the right things to wrap this deal up," Chenevert said.