UPDATE 5-United Tech to sell units to fund Goodrich deal

* Unit sales could raise $3 bln -CFO
* To issue $1.5 bln in convertible notes
* Clipper stands among company's "mistakes"
* Sees 2012 profit flat to up 4 pct after deals
* First quarter has been tough, execs say
By Scott Malone
NEW YORK, March 15 United Technologies
Corp aims to sell three small units to raise about $3
billion in cash that the diversified U.S. manufacturer said
would allow it to avoid issuing new common shares immediately to
fund its largest-ever acquisition.
The world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners
is putting its Rocketdyne and Clipper Windpower and some of its
Hamilton Sundstrand industrial businesses on the block, hoping
to sell them by the end of the year and to use another $3
billion from its balance sheet to help pay for Goodrich Corp
.
"We had contemplated not using any cash for this deal,"
Chief Financial Officer Greg Hayes said at a meeting with
analysts and investors. But when the company in September
revealed its plans to sell up to $4.6 billion in shares to fund
the $16.5 billion takeover, "nobody liked" the idea, he added.
The Hartford, Connecticut-based company plans to issue $2
billion to $3 billion in short-term debt, $6 billion to $7
billion in long-term debt and $1.5 billion in convertible notes
in the acquisition.
The company believes the current low-interest rate
environment makes this an opportune time to sell the units,
which collectively generated $2.4 billion in 2011 revenue.
"If you're ever going to sell that business, now is the
time," Chief Executive Louis Chenevert told reporters after the
meeting. "If the deal doesn't come together where it's basically
a high price, we're going to keep the business."
United Tech expects to sign contracts to sell the three
units by July, but does not expect to close the sales before
completing its Goodrich purchase in the second quarter.
Taking on some debt to prevent diluting the shares may be a
safe bet for investors, said Peter Klein, senior portfolio
manager at Fifth Third Asset Management in Cleveland, Ohio.
"If you can get that debt on the books when interest rates
are at what look like historic lows, that ought to get paid off
pretty quickly," Klein said. "I don't think it's going to be a
big issue for them."
TOUGH START TO YEAR
Several executives repeated the company's recent warnings
that the first quarter had been tough, with Chinese orders for
building systems like elevators below expectations.
Among them was Otis President Pedro Baranda, who confirmed
the unit's full-year growth forecast, but added: "We see more
risk to this guidance today than we did in December ... We
expect the second half of the year to be better."
Those warnings have prompted analysts to lower their
per-share profit forecast for the quarter. Wall Street now looks
for earnings of about $1.18 per share, down from a $1.25
forecast at the end of December, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Factoring out one-time items such as an expected tax
benefit, first-quarter profit will be roughly flat with the
prior-year level, Hayes said.
Including Goodrich and factoring out the units now up for
sale, United Tech expects 2012 earnings per share to come in at
$5.30 to $5.50, flat to up 4 percent from 2011, with revenue up
about 10 percent to a range of $61 billion to $62 billion.
By contrast, fellow industrial General Electric Co
looks for "double-digit" profit growth this year and Honeywell
International Inc forecasts a 5 to 11 percent rise in
per-share earnings.
Shares of United Tech, which makes Pratt & Whitney jet
engines, Otis elevators and Carrier air conditioners, closed up
8 cents at $86.89 on the New York Stock Exchange.
'WE'LL DELEVERAGE QUICKLY'
United Tech expects to pay less than a 2.7 percent combined
interest rate on that debt, Hayes said.
"We'll deleverage quickly," Hayes said. "We'll get back to a
solid rating by 2014."
United Tech was less than enthusiastic about one of the
businesses it plans to divest - Clipper, which it bought out in
2010 after first taking a minority investment and then seeing it
run into a cash crunch.
"We all make mistakes," Hayes said of that deal.
Rocketdyne makes engines for rockets used in satellite
launches, Clipper Windpower makes wind turbines and the Hamilton
Sundstrand units make pumps and other industrial components.
Determining how many shares to issue has been a balancing
act for United Tech. Chenevert in December said he hates issuing
new shares, in no small part because doing so reduces the
per-share earnings figures that Wall Street watches closely.
At the same time, if the company pays out too much of its
cash or took on too much debt to fund the deal, it could imperil
its credit rating. Moody's Investors Service last month cut its
outlook on United Tech's "A2" debt rating to "negative" from
"stable," citing its reluctance to sell shares.
Keeping a high rating is important because United Tech needs
daily access to the commercial paper market, where companies
borrow cash for short periods of time to cover operating
expenses, Hayes previously said.
United Tech has historically made a steady stream of small
acquisitions, but plans in the future to focus on deals of $1.5
billion to $2 billion, in part because doing fewer, larger deals
encourages better management focus on them, Chenevert said.
"If you do a transaction of $100 million or $500 million
dollars, it does not move the needle," Chenevert said. "If you
do a transaction of $1.5 billion to $2 billion, it starts to
move the needle for the company."