2012年 4月 24日

United Tech profit from continuing ops up 19 pct

April 24 Diversified U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp said profit from continuing operations rose 19.4 percent in the first quarter, helped by better-than-expected demand for residential heating and cooling systems in North America.

Factoring out three units that the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners put on the block, earnings came to $1.26 billion, or $1.31 per share, up from $1.05 billion, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Net income, including write-offs related to those businesses and other one-time items, came to $330 million, down 67.4 percent from $1.01 billion a year earlier, United Tech said on Tuesday.

