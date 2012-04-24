UPDATE 3-United Tech profit tops Street, Carrier strong

* Profit from cont ops $1.31/shr vs $1.20 analysts view
* Sales down 2 pct, below Street expectations
* Carrier air conditioners see big pickup in U.S.
* China elevator demand weak
* In final talks to sell Rocketdyne unit
By Scott Malone
April 24 Diversified U.S. manufacturer United
Technologies Corp posted first-quarter earnings that
topped Wall Street forecasts, helped by better-than-expected
demand for residential heating and cooling systems in North
America.
Demand for home air conditioners picked up sharply in late
March, allowing the company to record a 19 percent rise in
orders for Carrier residential cooling systems in the United
States. Demand has remained strong through April, said Chief
Financial Officer Greg Hayes.
"The warm weather in March helped, but also there had been
low levels of inventory out in the system" leaving dealers
scrambling to replenish their inventory, Hayes told reporters on
a conference call.
Factoring out three units that the world's largest maker of
elevators and air conditioners has put up for sale, earnings
were $1.26 billion, or $1.31 per share, up 19 percent from $1.05
billion, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier and above the $1.20
per share analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net income, including write-offs related to those businesses
and other one-time items, fell 67.4 percent to $330 million from
$1.01 billion, United Tech said on Tuesday.
Sales declined 2 percent to $12.42 billion, below the $12.71
billion Wall Street had expected.
Outside the United States, the economic picture was mixed,
Hayes said. "Europe remains awful, I think is the easiest thing
to say. The markets there for commercial construction have
really been anemic and continues to be so we don't see much
signs of a recovery in Europe."
Emerging economy sales were strong in the quarter with the
exception of China, where a slump in commercial construction hit
elevator demand hard, Hayes said.
DEALS PROGRESSING
The company is in the midst of the biggest changes to its
portfolio since Louis Chenevert became chief executive officer
in 2008.
In the next few months, United Tech aims to close its
largest-ever acquisition -- a $16.5 billion deal for aircraft
components maker Goodrich Corp. It is also trying to sell
three smaller businesses -- Rocketdyne, Clipper Windpower and
Hamilton Sundstrand's industrial equipment operations -- to
raise cash and avoid selling shares to fund the Goodrich buy.
This quarter's results treat the three businesses now on the
block as discontinued.
Hayes said the company was in final talks to sell Rocketdyne
and expects to sign a contract by the end of the second quarter.
He added that a European Union review of the proposed Goodrich
deal was progressing as expected.
The Hartford, Connecticut-based company held steady its
full-year forecast, which calls for earnings per share of $5.30
to $5.50, flat to up 4 percent, on revenue of $61 billion to $62
billion, up about 10 percent -- including Goodrich and factoring
out the three units now on the block.
Citing an uncertain economic environment, the company raised
its planned restructuring spending for the year to $450 million
from $350 million.
The first quarter went well for the big manufacturers who
have reported earnings so far. General Electric Co,
Honeywell International Inc and Ingersoll Rand Plc
have all reported results that topped analysts'
forecasts.