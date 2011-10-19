UPDATE 1-United Tech profit up 10.5 pct, tops Street view

* Q3 EPS $1.47 v. $1.44 Wall St view
* Raises 2011 EPS view to $5.47 from $5.35-$5.45
Oct 19 Diversified U.S. manufacturer United
Technologies Corp (UTX.N) posted 10.5 percent quarterly
earnings growth and raised its full-year forecast on solid
sales across its aerospace and commercial construction units.
The world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners
reported third-quarter net income attributable to common
shareholders of $1.32 billion, or $1.47 per diluted share,
compared with $1.2 billion, or $1.30 per share, a year
earlier.
The profit topped analysts' average forecast of $1.44 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 8.7 percent.
The Hartford, Connecticut-based company, which last month
reached a $16.5 billion deal to buy Goodrich Corp GR.N,
raised its full-year profit forecast to $5.47 per share, up
from its most recent range of $5.35 to $5.45 per share.
United Tech shares have fallen 9 percent so far this year,
a steeper slide than the 1.6 percent decline of the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI, of which it is a component.
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Derek Caney)