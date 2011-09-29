UPDATE 3-United Tech sets new organizational structure

* Helicopter, Otis Elevator units to be outside groupings
* All six units to post financials separately to end 2011
(Adds details on executive appointments)
Sept 28 United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), will
group some of its businesses into two units, one focused on
engines and aerospace and the other combining its climate,
controls and security systems businesses.
The conglomerate appointed Geraud Darnis president and
chief executive officer of UTC Climate, Controls and Security
Systems, which is comprised of Carrier Corp and UTC Fire &
Security units, United Tech said on Wednesday.
It named Alain Bellemere president and chief operating
officer of UTC Propulsion and Aerospace Systems. That unit will
include jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney and Hamilton
Sundstrand, with presidents of both units reporting to
Bellemere.
Michael Dumais was named president of Hamilton Sundstrand,
whose non-aerospace products include industrial metering
systems and specialty pumps.
United Tech's helicopter unit, Sikorsky, and its Otis
elevator business, will be outside the two new organizational
groupings, spokesman John Moran said. All six business units
will report financials independently through the end of 2011.
In the first quarter 2012, the Carrier and UTC Fire &
Security units will begin reporting as one. Hamilton Sundstrand
and Pratt & Whitney will be part of the new aero group but will
continue to report results individually. Moran said.
Last week, United Tech sealed a $16.5 billion cash deal for
aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp GR.N, its largest
acquisition ever, boosting the diversified U.S. manufacturer's
presence in the civilian aerospace market. The deal is expected
to close in mid-2012.
United Tech has said Goodrich CEO Marshall Larsen will lead
a new division called United Technologies Aerospace systems.
The unit will include the Hamilton Sundstrand aircraft
electronics business and be based in Goodrich's headquarters
city of Charlotte, North Carolina.
There was "no change" in that plan, spokesman Moran said in
an email to Reuters.
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski; editing by Carol Bishopric,
Bernard Orr)