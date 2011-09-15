UPDATE 1-United Tech's Sikorsky arm to cut 3 pct of staff

* Cuts amount to about 540 people
* Company faces declining defense spending
Sept 15 United Technologies Corp's (UTX.N)
Sikorsky helicopter unit plans to lay off about 3 percent of
its staff, amounting to about 540 people, a spokesman said on
Thursday.
"We are entering a new world, with moderating growth in
line with U.S. and international economies and their impact on
our commercial and military customers," spokesman Paul Jackson
said in an email. "To remain competitive, we must adjust to the
expected lower work volumes."
The company began notifying workers in Connecticut and
Poland of the planned layoffs on Thursday. Sikorsky employs
some 18,000 people worldwide.
The company said it had offered buyouts to eligible
unionized workers in Connecticut and did not yet have details
on how many of the layoffs would come in the United States.
Stratford, Connecticut-based Sikorsky, which makes both
civilian and Black Hawk military helicopters, faces weakening
demand as Washington looks for ways to cut spending to deal
with a large budget gap. Leaders in Congress last month agreed
to $350 billion of cuts in national security spending over the
next decade.
Stubbornly high unemployment, which hovers near 9 percent,
stands as one of the biggest stumbling blocks for a struggling
U.S. economy, which received more bad news on Thursday in a
report that new claims for unemployment aid rose unexpectedly
last week. [ID:nS1E78E0U8]
