UPDATE 1-United Tech's Sikorsky arm to cut 3 pct of staff

Sept 15 United Technologies Corp's (UTX.N) Sikorsky helicopter unit plans to lay off about 3 percent of its staff, amounting to about 540 people, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"We are entering a new world, with moderating growth in line with U.S. and international economies and their impact on our commercial and military customers," spokesman Paul Jackson said in an email. "To remain competitive, we must adjust to the expected lower work volumes."

The company began notifying workers in Connecticut and Poland of the planned layoffs on Thursday. Sikorsky employs some 18,000 people worldwide.

The company said it had offered buyouts to eligible unionized workers in Connecticut and did not yet have details on how many of the layoffs would come in the United States.

Stratford, Connecticut-based Sikorsky, which makes both civilian and Black Hawk military helicopters, faces weakening demand as Washington looks for ways to cut spending to deal with a large budget gap. Leaders in Congress last month agreed to $350 billion of cuts in national security spending over the next decade.

Stubbornly high unemployment, which hovers near 9 percent, stands as one of the biggest stumbling blocks for a struggling U.S. economy, which received more bad news on Thursday in a report that new claims for unemployment aid rose unexpectedly last week.