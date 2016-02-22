UPDATE 1-Honeywell, United Technologies held merger talks - CNBC

(Adds details, United Technologies comment)
Feb 22 Honeywell International Inc and
United Technologies Corp have held talks about a merger,
CNBC reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the
situation.
A deal would create a company with combined sales of more
than $90 billion.
United Tech's shares were up 8 percent at $94.82 in
afternoon trading, while Honeywell's were up 1.7 percent at
$109.
The discussions occurred within the last two weeks and
focused on a deal in which Honeywell offered a premium, largely
in stock with some cash, for United Technologies, CNBC said. (cnb.cx/1TAJxQ7)
United Technologies, which makes Pratt & Whitney aircraft
engines and Otis elevators, had a market value of $73.80 billion
as of Friday's close.
Honeywell, a maker of aerospace parts and climate control
systems, had a market value of $82.55 billion.
CNBC said there was no assurance that the talks would lead
to a deal, adding that there could be significant concerns on
the part of United Technologies over whether a deal could clear
antitrust scrutiny.
Honeywell initiated the latest talks, the report said.
United Technologies spokesman John Moran declined comment.
Honeywell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)