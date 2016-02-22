UPDATE 1-Honeywell, United Technologies held merger talks - CNBC

(Adds details, United Technologies comment)

Feb 22 Honeywell International Inc and United Technologies Corp have held talks about a merger, CNBC reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation.

A deal would create a company with combined sales of more than $90 billion.

United Tech's shares were up 8 percent at $94.82 in afternoon trading, while Honeywell's were up 1.7 percent at $109.

The discussions occurred within the last two weeks and focused on a deal in which Honeywell offered a premium, largely in stock with some cash, for United Technologies, CNBC said. (cnb.cx/1TAJxQ7)

United Technologies, which makes Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Otis elevators, had a market value of $73.80 billion as of Friday's close.

Honeywell, a maker of aerospace parts and climate control systems, had a market value of $82.55 billion.

CNBC said there was no assurance that the talks would lead to a deal, adding that there could be significant concerns on the part of United Technologies over whether a deal could clear antitrust scrutiny.

Honeywell initiated the latest talks, the report said.

United Technologies spokesman John Moran declined comment. Honeywell did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)