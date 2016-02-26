版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 27日 星期六 03:01 BJT

United Tech says Honeywell's offer undervalues company

Feb 26 United Technologies Corp said Honeywell International Inc's offer grossly undervalued the company and overstated potential synergies.

Honeywell said earlier on Friday that it had offered to buy United Tech for about $90.7 billion.

If a deal materializes, regulatory delays "would ultimately destroy shareholder value," United Tech said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐