UPDATE 3-United Tech keeps to solo path as Honeywell drops bid

* Honeywell says United Tech unwilling to talk
* Says confident regulatory approvals not an obstacle
* United Tech shares down 2.8 pct, Honeywell up 3.2 pct
(Adds industry quotes, background, details, UTC statement,
updates shares)
By Michael Flaherty and Ankit Ajmera
March 1 Aircraft parts maker Honeywell
International Inc said Tuesday it scrapped its $90.7
billion offer to buy rival United Technologies Corp,
citing the company's unwillingness to engage in negotiations.
The move comes after United Tech rejected Honeywell's offer
last week, saying any synergies from combining the companies
would be outweighed by regulatory delays, required divestitures
and customer concerns.
With another round of Honeywell merger talks behind it, the
focus now turns to United Tech's ability to operate as a
stand-alone industrial conglomerate that faces headwinds from
multiple sides of its business.
"Now the pressure is on for UTC to create shareholder
value," said Jeff Bialos, a law partner with Sutherland Asbill &
Brennan and a former senior Pentagon official.
Honeywell said it strongly disagreed with United Tech's
characterization of the regulatory and customer risks associated
with a deal.
"We remain confident that the regulatory process would not
have presented a material obstacle to a transaction," Honeywell
said in a statement on Tuesday.
Analysts and industry executives said paths that United Tech
can pursue to boost its stock include splitting its industrial
and aerospace arms or pursuing its own acquisitions.
Reuters had reported Friday that United Tech CEO Greg Hayes
does not intend to break up the company, but will instead focus
on initiatives such as investment in its Pratt & Whitney
turbofan engines. Its underperforming Otis
elevator division is facing steep engineering and development
costs as the company tries to refresh its product line.
United Tech makes everything from air conditioners to
elevators and fire equipment, to a broad range of aerospace
equipment, including tires, cockpits and engines. The company
called Honeywell's decision to drop its pursuit an "appropriate
outcome" given the regulatory obstacles and negative customer
reaction.
"UTC will remain laser focused on our key priorities -
program execution, innovation, cost reduction and disciplined
capital allocation," the company said on Tuesday.
Shares of United Tech, the maker of Otis elevators, Carrier
air conditioners and Pratt & Whitney jet engines, were down 2.8
percent in early trading on Tuesday, while Honeywell was up 3.2
percent.
A combination of the two would create a company with nearly
$100 billion in revenue, responsible for a huge amount of
equipment on commercial airliners, ranging from jet engines to
cockpits and landing gear.
Major customers Airbus Group and Boeing Co
weighed in last week, saying they did not support such a deal.
A merger would also have drawn scrutiny from the Pentagon,
since the companies make parts for key weapons programs,
including Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 program.
United Tech's shares have risen about 10 percent since Feb.
19, the last trading day before deal talks were first reported.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)