Airbus CEO against Honeywell's merger with United Technologies

Feb 24 Airbus Group SE Chief Executive
Tom Enders said in statement on Wednesday that he did not see
how a combination of Honeywell International Inc and
United Technologies Inc (UTC) would be in his company's
interests.
"I am under the impression that the leadership of UTC shares
my assessment," Enders said in the emailed statement. Airbus is
one of the biggest customers of both Honeywell and UTC.
UTC said on Monday that a merger with Honeywell could either
be blocked outright by antitrust authorities or be conditioned
on significant divestitures after a lengthy and disruptive
review period that would destroy shareholder value. Honeywell
countered that it did not see the regulatory process as a
"material obstacle" to the deal.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)