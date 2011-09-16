UPDATE 1-United Tech's Otis unit to open plant

Sept 16 United Technologies Corp's (UTX.N) Otis
Elevator unit will open a new manufacturing plant in Florence,
South Carolina, to produce new energy-efficient elevators,
creating 360 jobs, Otis said on Friday.
The new facility is expected to begin operations during the
second quarter of 2012.
Otis, the world's leading maker of elevators and
escalators, in July said it would buy Pittsburgh-based Marshall
Elevator. Most of the unit's acquisitions since 2009 have been
focused on European markets, including Russia and the Czech
Republic.
United Tech shares were little changed. The conglomerate is
lining up financing for a major acquisition in the United
States, according to two people with direct knowledge of the
matter. [ID:nWEN8309]
On Thursday, United Tech said its Sikorsky helicopter unit
will lay off about 3 percent of its staff, or about 540 people,
in Connecticut and Poland. [ID:nS1E78E1DL]
