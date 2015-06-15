Pratt expects Airbus to resume flight testing of A320neo in July

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
PARIS, June 15 Paul Adams, president of engine maker Pratt & Whitney, said Airbus should be able to resume flight testing of its revamped A320neo next month after an issue with an engine component that has grounded the aircraft since last month.
Adams told an investor conference on Monday that he expected ground certification testing to start this week after a "very minor modification" to the component, a clip inside the company's geared turbofan engine.
Airbus last month said it was proceeding towards its year-end target for entry into service of the A320neo despite the engine issue. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by James Regan)
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC