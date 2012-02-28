Moody's says United Tech ratings outlook 'negative'

Feb 28 Moody's Investors Service lowered
the outlook for its credit ratings on United Technologies Corp
to "negative" from "stable," citing a reluctance by the
company to sell shares to fund its pending takeover of Goodrich
Corp.
Also on Tuesday, the ratings agency affirmed its "A2" senior
unsecured credit rating on the diversified U.S. manufacturer.
United Tech aims to close its $16.5 billion takeover of
Goodrich -- the largest deal in its history -- later this year.
When the deal was announced last fall, management said it could
issue up to $4.6 billion in shares to fund the acquisition, but
has since said it would look to sell smaller pieces of the
company to avoid selling stock.