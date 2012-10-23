版本:
2012年 10月 23日

United Tech profit down 3 percent as currency squeezes margins

Oct 23 United Technologies Corp reported a 3.3 percent decline in earnings, as the strengthening U.S. dollar sapped the recorded value of its foreign sales.

The world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners said on Tuesday that third-quarter net income came to $1.25 billion, or $1.37 per share, compared with $1.29 billion, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

