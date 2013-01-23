UPDATE 1-United Tech Q4 profit down after restructuring charges

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 5
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
* Profit of $1.04/shr includes 25 cents in charges
* Revenue up 14 percent in quarter
* Holds 2013 forecast steady
Jan 23 United Technologies Corp reported a 26 percent decline in profit, reflecting large restructuring charges at the end of a year that saw the company close its largest-ever acquisition and sell several small units.
The diversified U.S. manufacturer said on Wednesday fourth-quarter earnings from continuing operations fell to $945 million from $1.28 billion a year earlier. Per-share profit from continuing operations came to $1.04, down from $1.42 a year earlier.
The results for the just-ended quarter included 25 cents per share of restructuring charges and other one-time items.
Revenue at United Tech, the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, rose 14.4 percent to $16.44 billion from $14.38 billion a year earlier.
The company, which also makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Sikorsky helicopters, did not change its 2013 profit forecast for earnings of $5.85 to $6.15 per share.
Hartford, Connecticut-based United Tech last year closed its $16.5 billion takeover of aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp and sold or are selling units that make products including wind turbines, fuel cells and industrial pumps.
United Tech shares are up 12 percent over the past year, outpacing the 9 percent rise of the Dow Jones industrial average .
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 5 London copper rallied on Wednesday as China returned from a two-day break to buy up metals following brighter global manufacturing reports, while zinc and nickel tracked a rally in steel. "Markets will be watching for signs of a pick up in physical activity in China now Q1 and all its credit restraints of the last couple of weeks recede," said Kingdom Futures in a report. "People will look
HOUSTON, April 5 Nearly a century after Chevron Corp amassed the No. 2 stake in America's largest oilfield, Chief Executive John Watson is hitting the accelerator on developing the company's vast Permian Basin holdings.