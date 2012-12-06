United Tech says Justice Dept blocks TransDigm deal

Dec 6 United Technologies Corp on
Thursday said it would not go through with its sale to TransDigm
Group Inc of its pump and engine control business after
the U.S. Justice Department raised objections to the deal.
United Tech, which makes jet engines and aircraft
electronics, had agreed to sell that operation, which it
obtained as part of its $16.5 billion takeover of aircraft
component maker Goodrich Corp, at the Justice Department's
request and said it would find a buyer acceptable to the
department.
The world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners
in July closed the Goodrich deal, its largest ever acquisition.
TransDigm, which makes aircraft components, had agreed to buy
the pump and engine control business in October. Terms were not
disclosed.