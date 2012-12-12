United Tech to sell P&W power systems unit to Mitsubishi Heavy

BRIEF-MFC Bancorp announces management change
* MFC Bancorp Ltd says Michael Smith, its managing director, has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer
Dec 12 United Technologies Corp, the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, said it will sell the power systems business of its aircraft engine unit, Pratt & Whitney, to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
"Divesting Power Systems allows UTC to focus on its core aerospace and commercial businesses," United Technologies said.
United Technologies said it expects the deal to close in the second quarter of 2013.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer