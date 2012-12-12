版本:
United Tech to sell P&W power systems unit to Mitsubishi Heavy

Dec 12 United Technologies Corp, the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, said it will sell the power systems business of its aircraft engine unit, Pratt & Whitney, to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

"Divesting Power Systems allows UTC to focus on its core aerospace and commercial businesses," United Technologies said.

United Technologies said it expects the deal to close in the second quarter of 2013.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

