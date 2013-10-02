CORRECTED-BRIEF-United Technologies may furlough more than 5000 workers if shutdown continues

(Corrects the headline)
Oct 2 United Technologies Corp :
* Announces government shutdown impact
* Aerospace businesses will be forced to furlough thousands of
workers due to the absence of defense contract management agency
* Says furlough number could exceed 5,000 employees if the
government shutdown continues into next month.
* Co's sikorsky aircraft will be impacted immediately, with
nearly 2,000 sikorsky workers expected to be placed on furlough
October 7
* UTC-if shutdown continues through next week,pratt &
whitney,utc aerospace systems units would be affected,furloughs
expected to double to 4000 workers
* Without required dcma inspectors certain defense
manufacturing work must be halted, which will result in employee
furloughs
* UTC-if government shutdown continues, aerospace businesses to
be forced to furlough workers due to absence of defense contract
management agency inspectors
* Defense contract management agency inspectors audit and
approve operations throughout manufacturing process for military
products
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage