REFILE-BRIEF-Toshiba and United Technologies sign agreement to grow JV

(Corrects spelling of "agreement" in headline)
Oct 16 Oct 16 United Technologies
Corp :
* Toshiba and United Technologies sign new agreement to grow
joint venture
* United Technologies Corp-companies have set a target to
accelerate growth and double the unit's $1.6 billion annual
revenues by the next decade
* Says both parties will announce specific cooperation schemes
during the first half of 2015
* Says deal will expand engineering and sales resources outside
of Japan
* Says collaboration will focus on smart cities, which are
becoming more prevalent in Asia, as well as machine-to-machine
solutions
* Says collaboration will focus on enhancing global growth in
hvac solutions
* Says the companies will also explore new opportunities for
overseas manufacturing in India and North America
* Deal will include the establishment of engineering centers in
the United states and Europe
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore)