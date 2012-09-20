版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 00:27 BJT

BRIEF-United Technologies CFO says "things are slow in China on the commercial construction side, on the retail side"

BOSTON, Sept 20 United Technologies Corp : * CFO says "things are slow in China on the commercial construction side, on

the retail side" * Tech CFO says company had expected to see world economy stabilize this year

but "I'm not sure we're there yet" * Tech CFO says has had no surprises at Goodrich deal since the acquisition:

"things are roughly where we expected"

