版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 21:27 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF- BOC Aviation selects Pratt & Whitney engines for 15 A320neo aircraft

(Corrects headline to say BOC Aviation, not United Technologies, selects Pratt & Whitney's engines)

Feb 12 United Technologies Corp : * Pratt & Whitney - BOC Aviation selected co's purepower PW1100G-JM engines for 15 firm a320neo aircraft. Deliveries scheduled to commence in 2017 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐