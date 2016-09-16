United Tech CEO lowers forecast for Pratt & Whitney engine deliveries

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 16 United Technologies Corp's chief executive officer said on Friday the company plans to deliver 150 Pratt & Whitney engines this year, down from its earlier target of 200.
CEO Greg Hayes said aluminum-titanium fan blades are among about five engine parts causing the "pain" of slow deliveries. But the company is continuing to build engines since the fan blades go on at the end of assembly, he said at an investor conference. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
