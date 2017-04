Pratt must push harder to cut costs for F-35 jet engine -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 7 Pratt & Whitney, the engine-making unit of United Technologies Corp, must redouble efforts to lower the cost of the single F135 engine it builds for the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet, top U.S. military official said on Monday.

Rear Admiral Randy Mahr, deputy director of the Pentagon's $392 billion F-35 program, said Pratt had slowed its cost-cutting after Congress in 2011 canceled an alternate engine being developed by General Electric Co.

"We have reinvigorated the 'war on cost' that Pratt started and then kind of slowed down on when they got the monopoly," Mahr told industry executives and military officials at an annual conference hosted by the Navy League.

"In no uncertain terms, they've been informed they need to continue to drive the cost down on that engine," Mahr told reporters after his remarks at the conference.

The comments revealed continued friction between the program office that runs the Pentagon's costliest weapons program and Pratt at a time when Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, the F-35 program chief, has talked about improved relations with Lockheed, the prime contractor that builds the airplane.

In 2012, Bogdan described relations between Lockheed, Pratt and the government as the worst he had seen in two decades of working on acquisition programs.

Mahr said the government was close to reaching agreement with Pratt on a seventh batch of engines for the new warplane that is being developed for the U.S. military and its allies, but declined to comment on the exact timing of a deal.

The Pentagon finalized a contract worth $1.1 billion for 38 engines in a sixth batch last October, which pushed the cost of the common configuration engine built for the Air Force and Navy models down by 2.5 percent. It did not provide the exact cost.

At the time, Chris Flynn, vice president of F135 and F119 engines for Pratt, said the key to generating further savings would be increasing production rates. But production rates have not increased as much as expected, given the budget-driven reductions in orders from the U.S. military and delays in orders from other countries.

Mahr said lawyers from the Pentagon's F-35 office were negotiating with Pratt to publicly release more details on the cost of the engine, which the government buys separately from the airplane.

Pratt argues it should not be required to disclose details about the costs of each engine since it could be involved in future competition.

Pratt had no immediate comment on Mahr's remarks.

Mahr said the overall F-35 program is making steady progress, although he said some technical issues still needed to be to resolved, including improving the performance of a complex computer-based logistics system called ALIS, and a recent crack in a fan blade on a Pratt engine. The Pentagon was also pressing the industry to lower the cost of building and operating the new jet, and making it more reliable, he said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)