Pentagon to withhold 5 pct of billings for Pratt's F-35 engines

WASHINGTON Oct 8 Jet engine maker Pratt &
Whitney said on Tuesday it is working to fix the system it uses
to provide the Pentagon with cost and schedule information,
after the U.S. government decided to withhold 5 percent of
future billings on four F-35 fighter engine contracts and a Navy
deal.
Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said the
Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) notified the company
about the withholdings last week, citing problems with four of
32 guidelines for Pratt's "earned value management system."
Earned value management (EVM) data is used to determine
whether companies are meeting cost and schedule goals. Five
percent is the maximum the Pentagon can withhold from company
billings under federal acquisition rules.
"P&W is working an aggressive schedule to correct any
deficiencies," said spokesman Matthew Bates. "We are committed
to having the best earned value management system possible, and
to consistently and accurately track performance and execution
to our contracts."
The DCMA in August notified Lockheed Martin Corp,
the prime contractor on the F-35 fighter jet, that it would
reduce withholdings on Lockheed's F-35 contracts to 2 percent
from 5 percent, after the company made significant progress in
fixing problems with its earned value management system.
In recent years, the Pentagon has sharply increased its
oversight of the $392 billion F-35 fighter jet program, the
costliest U.S. weapons program.
The Pentagon's F-35 program supports DCMA's decision to
withhold some funding from Pratt, said spokesman Joe
DellaVedova. He said Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan,
who heads the F-35 program, met with Pratt & Whitney executives
on Friday to discuss measures to improve the internal system.
"The EVM requirement is meant to protect taxpayers from
over-billing and focuses on the business systems defense
companies use to estimate costs for bids, purchase goods from
subcontractors, manage government property and materials, and
track for costs and schedule progress," he said.
Bates, the Pratt & Whitney spokesman, said his company was
focused on delivering a highly capable propulsion system for the
F-35 on time, and at an affordable cost for our customers.
He said DCMA identified "room for improvement" in four
areas: updating documentation to better align with manufacturing
processes; improving management and integration of scheduling
tools; better estimating and forecasting of costs; and improving
work package planning.
He said the company's corrective action plans to address
those problems were being reviewed by the agency.
Bates said Pratt was also continuing to work with the
Pentagon to finalize details of the sixth low-rate production
contract for more of the F135 engines it builds for the F-35
fighter jet. A deal should be announced soon, he said.
DellaVedova said work on the Pratt engine contract was
briefly interrupted by the government shutdown, but contract
officers and program lawyers returned to work on Monday.