US Navy's Sikorsky helicopters cancellation would cost government $250 mln - Levin

WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Navy's plan to
cancel an order for 29 MH-60 Sikorsky helicopters under a
current five-year agreement would trigger termination fees of at
least $250 million and raise the cost of Army helicopters
covered by the same contract, a top U.S. senator said Thursday.
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Carl Levin, a
Michigan Democrat, criticized the Navy's plan to "break" the
multi-year purchase agreement during a hearing on the Navy and
Marine Corps budget requests.
"This action would result in the government having to pay
termination charges of at least $250 million but get nothing in
return," he said.
The cut in MH-60 helicopters is one of a number of
controversial proposals sent by the Navy and other U.S. military
services to U.S. lawmakers, who have the ultimate control over
the Pentagon budget. Navy officials said deep budget cuts agreed
by Congress had forced them to make difficult choices across
various portfolios in shaping the fiscal 2015 budget.
Levin dismissed the Navy's claim that scrapping the fiscal
2016 order of helicopters was related to the planned retirement
of the USS George Washington aircraft carrier, noting that each
carrier had only five MH-60 helicopters on board.
The Navy had no immediate comment on the amount of the
projected termination fee. Such fees are generally negotiated
between the government and industry.
One Navy official said the fiscal 2015 budget included the
advanced procurement funding needed to maintain the multi-year
contract for now. The reductions planned in fiscal 2016 were
linked to the potential cut of an aircraft carrier and coastal
combat ships, said the official.
Sikorsky, a unit of United Technologies Corp, signed
an $8.5 billion contract with the Army and Navy in July 2012 to
buy 653 Black Hawk and Seahawk helicopters through December
2017, a deal that generated significant discounts given the
larger order quantities.
By reneging on the agreement, the Navy was jeopardizing
those savings, Levin said.
One industry source familiar with the issue said it was rare
for the military to break a multi-year contract because they
resulted in savings of 10 percent or more, and violating such
agreements generated costly termination fees.
One congressional aide, who was not authorized to speak
publicly, said lawmakers were considering measures to prevent
the Navy from cutting the funding in its fiscal 2016 budget.
Jim McAleese, a Virginia-based defense consultant, said the
Navy had cut funding for the MH-60 and other aircraft programs
to preserve money for higher priority shipbuilding programs.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)