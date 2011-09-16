UPDATE 6-United Tech seeks $10-20 bln for deal-source

* Lining up financing in double-digit billions of dollars
* Funds to support large acquisition - sources
* Goodrich, Rockwell seen as most attractive targets
* Goodrich shares up 7.4 on NYSE, jump further after-hours
(Adds increased speculation on Goodrich)
By Nadia Damouni, Philipp Halstrick and Soyoung Kim
Sept 16 United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) is
lining up $10 billion to $20 billion in financing for a U.S.
acquisition that could shape up as its biggest takeover in a
decade, said people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Investors immediately bid up shares of smaller aerospace
suppliers Goodrich Corp GR.N, Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N)
and Textron Inc (TXT.N) on Friday betting that the diversified
U.S. manufacturer could buy one of them and kick-start a wave
of consolidation in the aerospace and defense sector.
Goodrich, which is benefiting from rising demand for
equipment for large commercial aircraft, makes the most
strategic sense for United Tech, according to people familiar
with the industry but not directly involved in the deal. Its
chief executive, Marshall Larsen, is preparing to retire in the
next couple of years.
Shares of Goodrich rose 7.4 percent on the NYSE, giving it
a market value of $11.6 billion. The stock surged another 21
percent after-hours on increasing speculation that Goodrich is
United Tech's most likely target.
Rockwell Collins is also a good strategic fit for United
Tech, industry insiders say, although compared to Goodrich, its
revenue is more dependent on the defense sector, which faces
budget cuts in the United States and Europe. Rockwell Collins
shares closed up 7.8 percent on the NYSE to give it a market
value of $8.6 billion.
Mergers could help the aerospace industry cut costs and
boost capacity to meet booming demand from aircraft
manufacturers.
A mid-tier aerospace company joining the United Tech group
would gain access to more work, said Jim McAleese, a
Washington-based defense consultant.
"It would also expand United Technologies' footprint into
the premium commercial aerospace portfolios, beyond their
current work in engines through Pratt & Whitney," he said.
United Tech, which has a market value of about $68 billion,
is still working on terms of an offer and any potential bid
could still fall apart, said the people with direct knowledge
of the situation. They asked not to be identified as the plans
are confidential.
Officials at United Tech, which makes products ranging from
helicopters to air conditioners, declined to comment, as did
those at Goodrich, Rockwell Collins and Textron.
Graphic of United Tech deals: r.reuters.com/byx73s
Facts about United Tech CEO Chenevert [ID:nS1E78F1JE]
Reuters Insider looks at a possible United-Goodrich deal:
link.reuters.com/faz73s
A deal of this scale would be United Tech's largest
takeover attempt since its unsuccessful bid for Honeywell
International Inc (HON.N) in 2000. Since then, its largest
acquisitions have been in the $1 billion to $3 billion range as
it built up its fire and security division.
United Tech shareholders took the news in stride. Its
shares edged 0.1 percent lower to close at $75.50 on a day the
blue-chip Dow Jones industrial average .DJI, of which United
Tech is a component, rose 0.7 percent.
BIGGER BET?
For most of the past five years, United Tech has budgeted
$1.5 billion to $2 billion per year for takeovers, regularly
making deals that are small enough that the Hartford,
Connecticut-based company does not disclose their size.
Company officials have repeatedly said they are interested
in more deals, and in July Chief Financial Officer Greg Hayes
suggested United Tech would not shy away from larger targets.
"You're going to see us put our balance sheet to work,
you're going to see us put more cash to work on the M&A side,"
Hayes said. "That's where I think a big piece of growth is
going to come from in the next few years; it's going to come
from the M&A."
United Tech officials have expressed particular interest in
targets to merge into its Fire and Security and Hamilton
Sundstrand security and aircraft components arms. Both
divisions are below Chief Executive Louis Chenevert's $10
billion annual revenue target.
Acquiring either Goodrich or Rockwell, which are big
suppliers to United Tech, could help the company weather the
expected downturn in defense spending in the United States and
Europe by giving it a larger share of the smaller pie that will
remain, according to industry executives.
U.S. congressional leaders last month agreed to cut $350
billion from national security spending over the next decade.
For some veterans of the industry, the decline in defense
spending brings to mind the late 1980s and early 1990s, when
top U.S. defense officials told companies they should consider
joining forces to cut costs.
"This definitely feels like a return to those times," said
one industry executive. "There are a lot of second-tier
companies that will very likely be absorbed."
Being acquired by a conglomerate like United Tech could
allow the target company to retain some independence. United
Tech has five divisions that operate under their own brand
names, including Pratt & Whitney and Hamilton Sundstrand.
RELUCTANT TO GO HOSTILE?
Brian Langenberg, who follows United Tech at Langenberg &
Co, said he would trust them to do a large-scale acquisition,
even if it meant taking on substantial debt.
"You don't get that many swings at something that size.
It's a disciplined company," Langenberg said. "I've never seen
them do something that doesn't make sense."
As of July, the world's largest maker of elevators and air
conditioners had done just $184 million in acquisitions this
year and had $5.4 billion in cash on hand.
"UTX is well capitalized, corporate debt rates are near
historical lows and the recent market sell-off has potentially
made purchase prices a little more attractive," wrote RBC
Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard in a note to clients.
Chenevert, who came up through the company's aerospace
business and headed Pratt & Whitney before taking the top job,
holds up his $1.8 billion acquisition of General Electric Co's
(GE.N) security business as the ideal deal.
In 2008, United Tech made a hostile $2.64 billion takeover
offer for Diebold Inc (DBD.N), a maker of automated teller
machines. That effort was ultimately fruitless, and Chenevert
has since said he would be reluctant to go hostile again.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni, Soyoung Kim and Michael Erman in
New York, Philipp Halstrick in Frankfurt and Andrea Shalal-Esa
in Washington, writing by Scott Malone in Boston; editing by
John Wallace, Tiffany Wu, Tim Dobbyn and Bernard Orr)