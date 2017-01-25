版本:
United Tech sees 350-400 Pratt GTF engine deliveries in 2017 -CFO

SEATTLE Jan 25 United Technologies Corp expects to deliver between 350 and 400 Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan engines in 2017, Chief Financial Officer Akhil Johri said on Wednesday, affirming that it is on track to resolving issues with producing fan blades.

Production time for the complex fan blade structures has fallen to about 45 days from 65, giving the company more confidence that it can hit the target, Johri said in an interview with Reuters. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
